Gambia: GID Inaugurates Gunjur, Kartong Posts

As part of its efforts to tighten border security throughout the country and reduce crime rates within communities, The Gambia Immigration Department (GID), with support from philanthropists and government on Wednesday inaugurated two new posts in Gunjur and Kartong.

Seedy M. Tourary, director general The Gambia Immigration Department said the new posts will help both communities, adding that it will also improve safety and security.

"The objective of the posts is to maintain effective cooperation between security personnel and the communities with emphasis on both sides of public service as well as tackle irregular migration, transnational trafficking and border crimes", he highlighted.

DG Tourary stated that securities work to save our country, adding that his department has developed a five-year strategy aligned with the National Security Policy Document (NSPD). He further said that the goal is to support local enforcement efforts to ensure all stakeholders play their role in immigration matters on enhancing national security and development.

He acknowledged government's efforts, ministry of Interior and Governor of West Coast Region's support towards his department. He thanked all those who supported the projects in one way or the other.

Lamin Sanneh, Governor of West Coast Region said the immigration border posts are the result of community consultations conducted across the country in 2017 ahead of security sector reforms.

Governor Sanneh called on the public to support the security, adding that the immigration posts are not built for witch hunting but to facilitate governance especially at local level.

Manding Saidykhan, acting Principal Officer, Ministry of Interior in deputizing for his minister said there are demands around immigrants' management affairs at the different strategic border locations of the country, as a result of increasing number of cross-border movements, transnational and organized border-crimes which are due to land and sea border porosities.

Sulayman Jarju, GID Commissioner for West Coast Region said the posts are also meant to reduce tension and violence.

He noted that security is for all, adding that it should be our collective responsibility for a comprehensive approach to national security.