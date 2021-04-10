Cameroon: Anti-Covid-19 Fight in Public Places - Local Authorities to Intensify Sensitisation

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute gave the instructions in Yaounde on April 8, 2021 as he chaired the Inter-ministerial meeting to evaluate government response strategy to the pandemic.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute has instructed local administrative, City, Subdivisional and Local Council Mayors to ensure the strict respect of barrier measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in markets and other public places and also intensify the awareness creation in the population on the need to respect the restrictive measures and wear face masks. He gave the instructions as he chaired the weekly Inter-ministerial meeting devoted to the evaluation of the response strategy against the Covid-19 pandemic in Cameroon.

The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam reported on the implementation of the instructions the Prime Minister gave in the previous meeting with regard to the respect of restrictive measures against the Covid-19 pandemic in markets, bus stations, leisure spots and other public places. The Minister talking to the press after the meeting said the measures which consisted of washing of hands, wearing of face masks and physical distancing between buyers and sellers and setting up of business places were globally fairly respected following reports from the field and his personal field observation. He said the Prime Minister instructed that the local council and administrative authorities intensify awareness creation and ensure the scrupulous respect of the restrictive measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Thursday, April 8, 2021 evaluation meeting came at the time the Covid-19 continues to take lives and create havoc in Cameroon. Following the report of the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie who gave an update of the situation of the pandemic in Cameroon, just this week, 68 patients died of the pandemic more than the number who died last week. The Minister disclosed that as at now, there were 61,731 confirmed positive cases of the disease, 56, 926 recoveries, 919 deaths, 3,886 active cases of which 385 are hospitalised and 114 on oxygen. The healing rate is 92 per cent, bed occupation, 12.2 per cent and severity 2.9 per cent.

Responding to the Prime Minister's preoccupation on circulating information with allegations of perturbation in the screening for the virus due to shortage in testing kits, Minister Manaouda Malachie said the testing kits were not in short supply. He said Cameroon received 430,000 new kits this week and others are still to follow, stating that the kits are at the disposition of health structures and can sustain the screening operation for some time. He said the screening kits have been distributed to health structures in all regions of the country. Also as a precautionary measure, more Covid-19 treatment centres are being prepared. The Minister equally said vaccines were awaited and expressed the hope they will further contain the spread of the virus.