Monrovia, Liberia - President George Manneh Weah has extended heartfelt sympathy to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and all nations of the Commonwealth following the death of the Queen's husband, Prince Philip. The Prince, officially titled the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99. President Weah extolled the crucial role the Prince played alongside Queen Elizabeth in helping steer global affairs, while leading the people of the UK. The President said Liberia fondly recalls the 1961 visit to Monrovia of the Queen and Prince Philip when they attended the country's independence celebration.
Top Headlines: Liberia
- Liberia: President Weah Consoles Royal Family Over Death of Prince Philip
- Liberia: Nafaa Begins Fisheries Fees Collection Ahead of Free Fishing Nets Distribution
- Liberia: UN Association of Ghana Commission for Women and Children Affairs Forges Partnership With Lena Marshall Foundation
- Liberia: VP Taylor Descends On Gbarnga City Cooperation - - Points Out Dirtiness in the City
- Liberia: JFD Hospital Scoops Triple Awards
- Liberia: 'My Desire to Improve the Lives of Young Girls Remains Uncompromising'
- Liberia: 'Go Back Home or County of Origin During the Census to Be Counted'
- Liberia: LACC Acting Boss Cleared
- Africa: Two Lawmakers' War of Word Gets African Youth Peer Review Committee Attention
- Liberia: Supreme Court Trashes Edith Gongloe-Weh's Petition for Recount, Re-Run in Nimba Senatorial Election
- Liberia: Anti-Money Laundering Delegation Urges Collaboration
- Liberia: Bong County Man, 41, 'Admits' Murdering Wife of Nine Children in Jealous Rage
- Liberia: 31 Persons Arrested in Connection to Maryland Violence
- Liberia: How Eco Fuel Fraud Caught Up With Them
- Liberia: Judiciary Inquiry Commission Recommends One-Year Suspension for Chief Commercial Court Judge
- Liberia: Pres. Weah Asks Liberians to Forgive Him Each Time They See Him Playing Football - Says It's an Inborn Tendency