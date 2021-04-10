Liberia: President Weah Consoles Royal Family Over Death of Prince Philip

9 April 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia - President George Manneh Weah has extended heartfelt sympathy to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and all nations of the Commonwealth following the death of the Queen's husband, Prince Philip. The Prince, officially titled the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99. President Weah extolled the crucial role the Prince played alongside Queen Elizabeth in helping steer global affairs, while leading the people of the UK. The President said Liberia fondly recalls the 1961 visit to Monrovia of the Queen and Prince Philip when they attended the country's independence celebration.

