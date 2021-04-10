Gambia: GPF Deploys Personnel to Garawol Following Land Dispute

The Gambia police Force has recently deployed police officers at Garawol to maintain peace and security following a land dispute.

PRO Njie said on Monday 29th March 2021, security personnel were deployed at Garawol to maintain peace and security among community members.

He said the deployment came following a continued dispute over a piece of land proposed for the construction of a mosque and an Islamic school at Garawol.

"Having received intelligence on the potential escalation of the dispute, the Police acted proactively to avoid any clash between groups or individuals, drawing lessons from the past," he noted.

The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force said the Police wish to clarify that it acted in line with its constitutional mandate of protection of life and properties as well as maintenance of law and order.

Furthermore, he said neither the GPF nor any other government institution is backing up any party or group being part of the disputed land as claimed by one Mancha Trawally in audio under circulation.

"The Police had taken steps to warn the said Mancha Trawally to desist from circulating such unfounded claim," he said.

Similarly, he said parties to the disputed land matter are encouraged to be law-abiding and maintain peace pending the outcome of the matter in court.

"The public is assured that due diligence and professionalism will continue to be employed in the handling of the situation as we continue to monitor developments."

The cooperation and compliance of the public particularly the people of Garawol is highly solicited, he concluded.