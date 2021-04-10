Ghana: NGO Donates Gh₵45,000 Items to 3 Psychiatric Hospitals

Churches of Christ Help Ministry, a non-governmental organisation(NGO), yesterday presented consumables and personal protective equipment (PPE) worth GH₵45,000 to three psychiatric hospitals in the country.

The beneficiary institutionsare Accra, Pantang and Ankafulpsychiatric hospitals.

The itemsincludedeight bags of rice,beans, gari and sugar, two gallons of oil, 100 pairs of slippers, 15 boxes of carbolic soap, 15 gallons of detergents, 90 bottles of sanitisers, 830 pieces of branded nose marks, 10 boxes of imported onesand 330 pieces of face shields.

Presenting the items, the chairman of the Churches of Christ Help Ministry, Mr Eric Ofori-Gyan,said the donation formed part of the churches' annual project to reach out to public institutions rendering selfless service to society.

He said the donations were meant to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Mental health is a big issue in Ghana, especially in this time of the pandemic and so we entreat co-operate bodies to assist in this manner," he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the three hospitals, the head of Public Relations Officer at theAccra Psychiatric Hospital,Dr Susan Seffah,expressed gratitude to the ministry for the kind gesture.

She stated that the items had come at the right time and in fulfilment the NGO's promise.

Dr Seffah assured the donors of putting the items to gooduse and promised to distributethem to the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Dr Bernice Addo, Psychiatrist at Pantang Psychiatric Hospital, has expressed concern about the poor nature of their road and encroachment on the hospital's property.

She appealed to the government to address those needs to help smooth delivery of services at the hospital.