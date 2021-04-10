Ghana: NGO Donates Gh₵45,000 Items to 3 Psychiatric Hospitals

9 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Churches of Christ Help Ministry, a non-governmental organisation(NGO), yesterday presented consumables and personal protective equipment (PPE) worth GH₵45,000 to three psychiatric hospitals in the country.

The beneficiary institutionsare Accra, Pantang and Ankafulpsychiatric hospitals.

The itemsincludedeight bags of rice,beans, gari and sugar, two gallons of oil, 100 pairs of slippers, 15 boxes of carbolic soap, 15 gallons of detergents, 90 bottles of sanitisers, 830 pieces of branded nose marks, 10 boxes of imported onesand 330 pieces of face shields.

Presenting the items, the chairman of the Churches of Christ Help Ministry, Mr Eric Ofori-Gyan,said the donation formed part of the churches' annual project to reach out to public institutions rendering selfless service to society.

He said the donations were meant to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Mental health is a big issue in Ghana, especially in this time of the pandemic and so we entreat co-operate bodies to assist in this manner," he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the three hospitals, the head of Public Relations Officer at theAccra Psychiatric Hospital,Dr Susan Seffah,expressed gratitude to the ministry for the kind gesture.

She stated that the items had come at the right time and in fulfilment the NGO's promise.

Dr Seffah assured the donors of putting the items to gooduse and promised to distributethem to the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Dr Bernice Addo, Psychiatrist at Pantang Psychiatric Hospital, has expressed concern about the poor nature of their road and encroachment on the hospital's property.

She appealed to the government to address those needs to help smooth delivery of services at the hospital.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.