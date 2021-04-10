Ghana: Officials Announced for GPL Match Day 19 Fixtures

Match day 19 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) will kick start today with 'Ebusua' Dwarfs playing host to Eleven Wonders at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium at 3pm.

According to the FA's Referees Appointment Committee (RAC), that match will be handled by referee Benjamin K. Sefa to be assisted by Sintim Musah and Richard Appiah on the lines.

Bismark Appiah will work as the fourth referee and Thomas Nunoo as the Match Commissioner.

The biggest fixture of the weekend will be tomorrow's clash between Ashantigold and Hearts of Oak at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi with referee Gabriel Opoku Arhin expected to be in attendance.

On the lines will be Peter Dawsa and Gilbert Adom Mensah; fourth referee George Mawuli Vormawor and Match Commissioner James Mornah.

Sunday's test of a match between leaders Great Olympics and Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium will have referee Serlom Kpormegbe at the centre of the proceedings and will be supported by Patrick Papala and Stephen Balanguena with Selorm Yao Bless as fourth referee and Archibald Annan Lomotey.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Inter Allies FC will host Karela in an uncompromising encounter that will have Emmanuel Otoo as referee, Paul Atimaka and Isaac Opoku Antwi as assistant referees, Obed Danquah as fourth referee and Mark Kodua Yeboah as the Match Commissioner.

Referee Eric Sefa Antwi will lead other officials to Sogakope on Sunday when WAFA host Bechem United.

The assistants will include Emmanuel Allou Tebson and Mumuni Fuseini, fourth referee Wiseman Ghanasah and Match Commissioner Gabriel T. Inkoom.

Referee Alfaa Ba-Adey will handle the Medeama and Dreams FC clash at the Arkoon Park with support from Emmanuel Dolagbanu and Thomas Ngindieye on the lines.

Joshua Samadji will work as fourth referee and Eugene Addo Akonnor as the Match Commissioner.

Referee Jones Akubiem will be at the Dansoman Park where Liberty Professions host Elmina Sharks tomorrow.

The Assistants will in include Courage Kuedifia and Isaan Nyemetse; fourth referee Akudji Martins and Seth Acquaye as Match Commissioner.

Referee Patrick Okyere will be in charge of the Aduana Stars versus King Faisal tie billed for the Nana Agyeman Badu Park with Kwesi Brobbey and Roland Addy as assistants; Adaari Abdul Latif as fourth referee and Stephen Kpen as the Match Commissioner.

Asante Kotoko will engage Chelsea at the Len Clay Stadium with Kenny Padi as the referee.

He will be assisted by Tijani Mohammed and Frederick Danful on the lines, Julian Nunoo as fourth referee and Christian Atsatsa as Match Commissioner.