Ghana: Fmr OLY Chairman Afotey Odai's Burial April 24

Former Accra Great Olympics Chairman, Eric Afotey Odai will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

This was announced on Tuesday when the family, led by his son, Felix Otoo Afotey, Samuel Komey, nephew and staunch Great Olympics supporter Joseph Langabel called on the leadership of the Ghana Football Association.

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), met them together with Referees Manager Alex Kotey and Keziah Agyekumwaa Afosa, head of HR.

The late Afotey Odai died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 after a short illness.

Popularly known as 'Millennium Chairman', he was Chairman of Accra Great Olympics twice; served in 2004/05 and 2014 when he led the 'Dade boys' to beat Tema Youth, Istanbul FC and Okwahu United during the Division One Middle League to qualify for the Ghana Premier League.

According to the family, he will be laid in state on April 24, 2021 at his residence, House No. J592/2, Nii Odai Ayiku Street, Nungua Buade.

He was 67.