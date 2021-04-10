Nigeria: Drug Trafficker Excretes 1.750kg Cocaine At Lagos Airport

Abuja — A Madrid-bound suspected drug trafficker, Okonkwo Chimezie Henry arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, has excreted 113 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.750 kilogrammes, with a street value of N423 million.

Okonkwo, who was arrested on Easter day, Sunday 4th April, 2021, was about boarding a Turkish Airline flight number TK0626 at about 8p.m. when he was apprehended at screening point 2.

He was taken into custody by the NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport and subsequently put under observation at the JBTF/NDLEA facility for further investigation.

Okonkwo, who has been living in Spain, had within 24 hours he was put under observation excreted 39 wraps of cocaine and subsequently passed out113 wraps in five excretions.

Further investigation revealed he ingested the illicit drug in a hotel in Igando area of Lagos.

Speaking on the incident, the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Ahmadu Garba, said: "The suspect excreted 39 wraps weighing 600 grammes at 9.58am on April 5; 13 wraps weighing 200 grammes at 6.30pm same day; 16 wraps weighing 250 grammes at 10.30pm same day; and 32 wraps weighing 500 grammes at 7.30am on April 6."

In the same vein, operatives at the airport have intercepted a 2.8 kilogrammes of skunk meant for Dubai in UAE through Emirate Airline.

The illicit drug was concealed in crayfish; bitter leaves and melons packaged in a sack but was recovered at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) in his reaction commended officers and men of the MMIA Command of the Agency for not allowing criminal elements take advantage of the Easter holiday to further their illicit trade, and dent Nigeria's image abroad.

He said: "We all must stay committed to the ongoing offensive action at the airports, seaports, land borders, on the streets of Nigerian cities and across the various drug joints and even in the forests where some are hiding to cultivate and process cannabis sativa. We must disrupt their illicit trade and dismantle their cartels."