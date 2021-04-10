Nigeria: Ini Edo's 'Beauty Secret of April'

One of Nigeria's celebrated Nollywood artistes, Ini Edo recently launched her skincare product called Beauty Secret of April in Lagos.

It was a glamorous event that saw her friends, family and colleagues in attendance. She took out time to explain to her guests why her beauty products are unique and suitable for all skin type.

According to her, the Beauty Secrets of April (BSA) is an indigenous beauty and aesthetics company dedicated to high quality, affordable and effective products that can be used safely by all complexions.

Edo explains: "We are particularly attractive to dark skinned clients who want glowing, beautiful skin without the hazards of bleaching. The active ingredients in all our products are naturally extracted and manufactured with the highest professional standards and can be used with extreme confidence by all persons interested in looking young and beautiful.

"Retinol is a type of retinoid, which is made from Vitamin A. It is one of the best-known skin care ingredients on the market and is used in many formulations used on the face and body. It works by going deep beneath the epidermis (outer layer of skin) to your dermis. Once in this middle layer of skin, retinol helps neutralize free radicals to boost the production of elastin and collagen. Retinol also has an exfoliating effect on the skin's surface that can further improve texture and tone.

"Vitamin C as a topical preparation is acidic. When applied to the skin, it helps remove dead cells from the skin's surface leaving it brighter and smoother. This process speeds up new cell regeneration by accelerating the production of collagen and elastin. Collagen is the protein fibers that make skin plump and prevent sagging; elastin is protein fibers that help skin bounce back."