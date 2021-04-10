Nigeria: Kpadobi's Soaring Gospel Music Career

analysis

That gospel musician, Chukwuemeka Kpadobi, is taking his career up a notch is interesting news to the ears of friends and fans at large. When this Reggae gospel artiste recently launched his latest song, "Salvation is free", it suddenly diverted attention of gospel fans away from others.

Not just does Kpadobi chose gospel music as a career, he is an evangelist of the gospel and has consistently flayed the pollution of gospel music industry. He once said: "What I will love to change is mediocrity and compromise in the gospel music industry, and lack of spirituality. I will continue in Excellence and Righteousness.

"Afrirock@g fusion is my brand of reggae. It's reggae without ganja, cocaine, nor any kind of hard drug at work in man. In the place of ganja or any hard drug, I replace it with the spirit of Christ. In the place of Patua, I replace it with the word of God. My discovery is this: In ganja, you only feel high for a season but in the spirit of Christ, your highness has no time and season or limitations. I call that anointing and l tell you the truth you can't go higher than the most high."

He added that he chose reggae music because it's all encompassing: "In reggae, you will find rock, soul, bebop, jazz, country, highlife, hiplife, hip pop, R&B etc.

It ticks like the human heart and it carries a high level of spirituality with a freedom effect. Be it political, social, religious or spiritual, reggae music heals and it's highly spiritual with a unifying force in bringing people together beyond their differences. It's a perfect code to download eternity to time. Therefore, Reggae music is my code but Jesus remains my focus."

Speaking on "Salvation is Free", the Imo State born musician said: "The song explains a lot. God took our place and paid a price we could not pay, while we were yet his enemy. What an amazing grace. Salvation is free, but someone paid for it. Oxygen is free but someone paid for it. In my daily life as I meditate over these things, I hear more than a thousand songs from the other side of life."

Kpadobi is penning a deal with Veemost Entertainment, an international firm behind the much-anticipated Williams Uchemba's movie, "Mamba's Diamond."

Kpadobi, whose sojourn into the music industry began three decades ago, out of which he spent 13 years on the secular stage, is the brain behind songs like Gold from fire, Testimonies, The 6th Verse and Sweet Sacrifice.