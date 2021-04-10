Gambia: Finance Ministry Explains Reason for Fuel Increment, Drivers and Commuters Complain

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has given reason for the increment in price of fuel, saying it reflected the world market price.

The government announced increment in petrol price in the country, with the new tariff starting from 1 April 2021.

Petrol price increased from D47.03 to D52.03, while diesel rose from D46.64 to D50. 64.

This development has left some commercial drivers and commuters in the Greater Banjul Area expressing their dissatisfaction over the increment.

Momodou Salieu Baldeh, a taxi driver, who plies Westfield and Tipper Garage, said that since he started driving, he had never witnessed such an increment in price of fuel. He noted that government is always fond of coming up with this kind of increment in fuel price without any tangible reason.

"Increasing the price of fuel is one thing but increasing fares is another thing. Most commuters don't understand our situation and always jump to conclusion," he held.

Lamin Jammeh, a commuter, blamed the government for inconsistence in terms of increment in fuel prices, adding that government should consult with commercial drivers in a way of notifying them.

Meanwhile, The General Transports Union (GTU) says that they are against any unilateral increment in fares by taxi operators.

"Though they have been lot of comments and complaints about the increase in petrol, but our union doesn't have any right to increase fares as it contravenes the national tariff regulation, unless there are consultations with the stakeholder," said Omar Ceesay, president of the GTU.

He said that they are also in consultation with the stakeholders so that they can try to reduce or stop the double fares that people are face and complain about.

"Our consultation right is about fares increment. As far as the union is concerned, we are not involving in any illegal issues. We know that there are some people charging more than what the national tariff says, but we advise them not to do that because we want to follow due process."

He finally pointed out that they were in dialogue with government to come out with the solution regarding the issue of the increment in both fuel and fares across the country.