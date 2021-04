From last Sunday up to the time of going to press, there were 59 registered positive cases and no registered death in The Gambia, bringing the total number to 5, 564 from March last year to date with 166 deaths recorded.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 73 new cases and three deaths.

Since March last year to date, 39,237 positive cases have been recorded with 37,970 recoveries;

1,073 deaths and 193 under treatment.