Gambia: Samger Extend Lead in 2nd Tier

Samger Football Club on Wednesday rejuvenated their lead in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Academy boys beat PSV Wellingara 3-2 in their week-thirteen clash played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum to extend their lead in the country's second tier.

The Wellingara based-club were keen to defeat Samger to convalesce in the country's second division league after losing their last three outings but slipped to Samger 3-2.

Samger Football Club is still leading the country's second tier with 27 points after thirteen league games while PSV Wellingara are with 17 points in thirteen league matches.

PSV Wellingara must win their remaining league matches to maintain their dreams of regaining promotion to the first division league next season following their demotion to the second tier.