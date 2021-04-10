Gambia: 'No Legal Account Will Affect Darboe's Eligibility'

Almami Fanding Taal, spokesperson of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has stated that they are very confident that there is no legal obstacle (s) or whatsoever that will affect Lawyer Ousainou Darboe from contesting in the December presidential election under the banner of UDP.

Almami Taal stated this on West Coast Radio, while explaining the process the UDP underwent in selecting party's flag-bearer for the presidential election later this year.

Ousainou Darboe was unanimously elected as the presidential candidate for the United Democratic Party, almost a week after the party opened applications for the presidential candidate.

"We are very confident that there is no legal accounts or whatsoever that will affect it eligibility. We have no political ground that affects his eligibility. We have nothing absolutely that we can look and say, this is an issue or not an issue and therefore, we are not given any energy or oxygen into those kind of speculation," Almami Taal further stated.