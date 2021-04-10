Gambia to Know Opponents for AFCON On June 25

The Gambia senior national team is set to know their opponents for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations on 25 June 2021, according to news reaching Point Sports Desk.

Twenty-four countries are set to contend for the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta to be hosted in Cameroon next year.

The Scorpions will be hoping to avoid heavy-weighs such as Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Ghana and Ivory Coast in the balloting for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, The Gambia secured qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations following their 1-0 victory over Angola in a keenly-contested qualifier match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last month.