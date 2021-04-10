Gambia to Know Opponents for AFCON On June 25

9 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team is set to know their opponents for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations on 25 June 2021, according to news reaching Point Sports Desk.

Twenty-four countries are set to contend for the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta to be hosted in Cameroon next year.

The Scorpions will be hoping to avoid heavy-weighs such as Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Ghana and Ivory Coast in the balloting for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, The Gambia secured qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations following their 1-0 victory over Angola in a keenly-contested qualifier match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last month.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Three Nigerian Conglomerates in Bitter Sugar War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.