Gambia: Dembo Darboe's Brace Secures Shakhtyor Convincing Win

9 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian midfielder, Dembo Darboe scored two fantastic goals (brace) for his Belarusian First Division League side FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk during their 4-0 home win over FC Isloch in their week-three fixture of the Belarusian Premier League played at the Stadyen Shakhtsyor on Saturday.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring for his side as he masterminded Shakhtyor convincing win over the Minsk-based side, Isloch.

The Brikama-born player opened the scoring for The Miners in the 37th minute of the first half, before also wrapping the score-line with second goal in the 70th minute of the second half.

Julius Szoke and Valon Ahmedi scored the other two goals for the Shakhtyor in the 41 and 54th minute of the game.

The former Real De Banjul and Ndiambour player has now scored three league goals (against Minsk and Isloch) for Shakhtyor after three games.

Dembo signed for the Belarusian side after leaving the Macedonian side Shkupi last summer

The win moved Dembo Darboe and his Shakhtyor side to top of the Belarusian Premier League with 9 points while Isloch sits fifth position with 6 points after three matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Three Nigerian Conglomerates in Bitter Sugar War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.