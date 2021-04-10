Gambia: Dembo Darboe's Brace Secures Shakhtyor Convincing Win

Gambian midfielder, Dembo Darboe scored two fantastic goals (brace) for his Belarusian First Division League side FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk during their 4-0 home win over FC Isloch in their week-three fixture of the Belarusian Premier League played at the Stadyen Shakhtsyor on Saturday.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring for his side as he masterminded Shakhtyor convincing win over the Minsk-based side, Isloch.

The Brikama-born player opened the scoring for The Miners in the 37th minute of the first half, before also wrapping the score-line with second goal in the 70th minute of the second half.

Julius Szoke and Valon Ahmedi scored the other two goals for the Shakhtyor in the 41 and 54th minute of the game.

The former Real De Banjul and Ndiambour player has now scored three league goals (against Minsk and Isloch) for Shakhtyor after three games.

Dembo signed for the Belarusian side after leaving the Macedonian side Shkupi last summer

The win moved Dembo Darboe and his Shakhtyor side to top of the Belarusian Premier League with 9 points while Isloch sits fifth position with 6 points after three matches.