Abdoulie Sanyang, former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) has today been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) following the demise of the former Mamour Jobe.

Abdoulie Sanyang holds a Master's degree and as a seasoned police officer with many years of law enforcement experience under his belt, he was called back to office after an altercation during the regime of ex-President Jammeh.

IGP Sanyang's appointment was confirmed by the police spokesperson, Supt. Lamin Njie.