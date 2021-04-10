Gambia: Farafenni Police in Manhunt for Abandoned Baby Mama

Security personnel in Farafenni in the North Bank Region have launched a massive manhunt for a woman, after a newly born baby was found abandoned at Farafenni General Hospital, The Point has been reliably informed.

The incident was reported to have occurred three days back, an anonymous source confirmed the development to The Point.

Our source added: "I can confirm to you that the incident happened in Farafenni three days back. The child is currently safe and sound and is handed over to the Social Welfare's regional department for up-keep."

Meanwhile, another source in the region told our reporter that it's not yet clear to security personnel whether the child was abandoned by a woman who came to the hospital or the baby was delivered at the hospital and her mother disappeared.