Rwanda: Gambia Joins Rwanda in Solidarity With Victims of Genocide

9 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)

As Rwanda begins 100 days of the 27 Commemoration of the "Genocide Against Tutsi" - The Government of The Gambia joins in solidarity with Rwandans in this difficult period of #Kwibuka27.

Let's honour the victim by combating genocide denial and revisionism. - Humura, Rwanda.

During one of his recent trips to Rwanda, the Honourable Minister visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial - the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the Genocide Against the Tutsi.

