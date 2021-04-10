Rwanda: Gambia Joins Rwanda in Solidarity With Victims of Genocide

As Rwanda begins 100 days of the 27 Commemoration of the "Genocide Against Tutsi" - The Government of The Gambia joins in solidarity with Rwandans in this difficult period of #Kwibuka27.

Let's honour the victim by combating genocide denial and revisionism. - Humura, Rwanda.

During one of his recent trips to Rwanda, the Honourable Minister visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial - the final resting place for more than 250,000 victims of the Genocide Against the Tutsi.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad