Africa: CAF Commits to a Pan-African Inter-School Championship

Promoting football in schools is one of the goals CAF has set for itself over the next few years.

On the occasion of signing of the protocol for a school championship between FIFA, DR Congo Football Association (FECOFA) and the government of DR Congo which took place on 7 April 2021 in Kinshasa, CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, present at the ceremony, announced the extension of this competition to all of Africa.

CAF, through its President, Dr. Motsepe, is committed to supporting the implementation of the brand-new Pan-African inter-school championship. The project, which is based on the organization of football tournaments in schools, will be launched in DR Congo, before being extended to the six zones of CAF to the stage of continental finals.

Inter-school competition should, through the power of football, help improve lives and instill positive values in young people. It is also about promoting health and supporting social cohesion by integrating football practice into the school curriculum.

"To make progress in Africa, we need to create partnerships that will accelerate growth and put in place structures at the youth level, with a particular focus on schools. Football is sport number 1 in Africa, and it It can and must create opportunities in our continent that has many challenges," Said Dr. Motsepe after his election as CAF President.

The initiative, which is taking shape in DR Congo - a Central African country with 90 million inhabitants - will make it possible to provide schools with football facilities and set up young referees' recruitment and training programs. Also, young schoolchildren without distinction of gender will be able to play football and forge links across the continent.

During signing the protocol in Kinshasa, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura recalled the need to offer better opportunities to African youth. "FIFA is committed with the African Union and CAF to improve the standards of African football, and to offer prospects to many young Africans. We are convinced that football is more than a sport, and that it also brings skills and values. School competitions are the ideal framework to take advantage of this exceptional power and allow young people across the African continent to find inspiration and gain autonomy through football."

Delighted with the project, President Motsepe congratulated leaders of FIFA and DR Congo for this initiative, while giving his assurance of the substantial CAF support for its implementation throughout the continent.