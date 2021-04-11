South Africa: Family Confirms Passing of Beloved Dr Sindi Van Zyl

Cape Town — The family of radio personality and educator Dr Sindi van Zyl, 45, have confirmed her death in a Johannesburg hospital.

Her family "humbly thank everyone who stood together with them recently to help raise funds for Sindi’s hospital bill, in addition to the national outpour of prayer, love and support for her".



They continued in a statement:

It is however with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of our Wife, Mother, Sister and Daughter, Sindisiwe van Zyl (45).

Sadly she passed away on Saturday morning, the 10th April in Johannesburg whilst in hospital.

Affectionately known by her friends and family, she was a great doctor true friend and sister. Her love for family, friends, work and community is well known.

Sindi always offered support and great advice to educate those around her. Not only was she a beacon of love and light on her Kaya FM show ‘Sidebar with Sindi’ and all her social media platforms, but she genuinely loved and gave endlessly to all she knew with grace and kindness. She modelled the love and grace that she knew in Jesus.

She leaves behind her dear husband Marinus and beautiful kids, Nandi and Manie and her father Mr. Muchadeyi Mausnda .

The family humbly request that you respect their need for privacy as they go through this difficult period of grieving, and ask that you keep them in your prayers.

They are deeply thankful for all the personal messages of love and support. They are felt and appreciated.

Details of her memorial and funeral will be confirmed at a later stage.

With Love The v an Zyl Family