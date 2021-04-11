Tanzania, Kenya Cement Ties

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has assured her Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta of a bold and continued cooperation from Tanzania, as part of efforts to push forward development agenda between the two countries. She has also directed the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) of the two countries to convene a meeting that would work on different areas of the bilateral ties.

The commission hasn't met since 2016. The head of state made the assurance on Saturday after receiving a special delegation from the government of Kenya that was led by its Cabinet Secretary (Minister) for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amb Dr Amina Mohammed at the Dar es Salaam State House.

President Samia to pay an official visit to Kenya for the sake of cementing further the existing diplomatic cooperation.

"He has also assured President Samia of Kenya's determination to maintain and strengthen the bilateral ties for the greater interest of the two parts," read further part of the statement.

Apart from President Samia and Amb Amina Mohammed, others in attendance at the talks yesterday were the Kenyan High Commissioner to Tanzania Dan Kazungu, Tanzania's Chief Secretary Amb Hussein Kattanga and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Amb Liberata Mulamula.

President Kenyatta who doubles as the Chairperson of the EAC was among heads of state who attended the state funeral of the late Dr Magufuli at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma on March 22. In his speech, Mr Kenyatta said the two countries will continue working together.

Speaking of the late Dr Magufuli, Kenyatta said the former president had in a short period of time shown to the world that Africa can stand on its own without relying on foreign aid.

According to Mr Kenyatta, the late Magufuli proved to the world that Africans were able to oversee and manage their own economies without foreign dependency, and further described his death as a big loss not only to Tanzania and Africa, but the world at large.

"He was a respected leader in EAC and the world. For several years, he has shown that Africans have the capacity to be independent," he said.

"I am here to mourn a friend, a close friend, we used to talk on a daily basis and we exchanged ideas regarding Kenya and Tanzania and EAC," he said, adding that he was shocked by Magufuli's death and had to make it to the funeral.

According to him, the two countries will work together and bring EAC together. "I have no doubt that my sister (President) Suluhu, you have been shown the road, it has been opened,