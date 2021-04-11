Uganda: President Samia Arrives in Uganda for Crude Oil Pipeline Project Deal

According to Tanzania's constitution, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is now the acting president.

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived in Uganda Sunday morning for a one day working visit which will see her signing an agreement for the Crude Oil Pipeline construction between the two Eastern African countries.

The planned 3.5bn US dollars crude export pipeline is to run a length of 1,445 kilometers, beginning in Hoima in western Uganda and ending at Tanga in Tanzania.

Tanzania's delegation comprises of Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani, Central Bank Governor, Prof Florens Luoga, Attorney General, Prof Adelardus Kilangi and other top government officials expects to hold a tripartite meeting with Uganda and Total Oil Company