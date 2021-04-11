Chadian Ruler Déby Poised to Win Elections With 'No Real Opposition'

11 April 2021
Radio France Internationale

Voters in Chad go to the polls Sunday for elections expected to deliver a sixth term to longtime leader Idriss Déby. This after a campaign in which demonstrations were banned or dispersed.

Six candidates are running against the 68-year-old, who has been in power for more than three decades.

His nomination in February as the ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement's candidate has sparked widespread demonstrations.

Marches calling for a peaceful transfer of power were banned, with any gatherings broken up by soldiers.

Tchad: arrestation de plusieurs chefs de partis et militants https://t.co/hVBcTxO37J pic.twitter.com/y4uTM5IiCc

- RFI (@RFI) April 9, 2021

Hundreds of people were arrested and charged several with assault and disturbing public order.

Police and troops have reportedly surrounded the homes party headquarters of senior opposition leaders.

Abstention fears

Analysts say the candidates still in the race carry little political weight.

Although 7.4 million people are eligible to vote, participation will be a major issue after members of the opposition withdrew from the race and called for a boycott.

Seven other candidates were rejected by the Supreme Court.

RFI's reporters in the capital N'djamena said few people had tuned out in the early hours of voting, though there was a large military and police presence.

Chadian villagers confront mining giant Glencore over abuses linked to oil spill

A group of young people looking to disrupt the vote were quickly dispersed with tear gas.

"I'm not going to vote," a shopkeeper in the central market told RFI. "There is no real opposition."

An unnamed ruling party official said a record voter abstention would be disastrous for the government.

Chad has struggled with poverty and instability since gaining independence from France in 1960.

It is a key ally in the West's anti-jihadist campaign in the Sahel.

World Bank figures show some 42 percent of people live below the poverty line.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
WikiLeaks Reveals Museveni's Talks With U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.