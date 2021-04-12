Zimbabwe: Late Ginimbi's Ex-Manager Ms Shally Splits Up With Lover

SOCIALITE and late Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure's former manager, Ms Shally real name Shaleen Nullens has dumped her boyfriend, Hell Commander.

Earlier last month, the couple set social media abuzz after Simbarashe Trevor Mbizvo also known as The Hell Commander cheated on Ms Shally with one Injuzu.

This was barely weeks after Ms Shally had flaunted him on her Instagram page

He later apologised on Instagram live and gifted her a posh Range Rover after the ordeal.

However, in another latest Instagram post, Ms Shally said she could 'not teach an old dog new tricks' a possible reference to Mbizvo's infidelity.

"I'm just gonna do me. For the past few weeks, I took time to reflect. Love it's a very beautiful thing and what Simbarashe aka 'The Hell Commander' and I shared in the beginning was Heaven sent. When dealing with an Alpha male with different opinions and views from yourself you will realise you can't teach an old dog new tricks."

Ms Shally added that she had decided to put her image first and stay single while focusing on herself.

She moved back to South Africa following Ginimbi's untimely death last year sparking rumours that she had been kicked out of the late millionaire's Domboshava mansion, claims she later rubbished.

"When two strong personalities come together, each one has a vision of how to build their brand or handle specific situations. Some people prefer to put their own interest first yet some prefer to put their business and reputation first but I choose the latter. After reflecting, I feel like it is best for me to be single for now and focus more on me.

"Simbarashe and I, are still very good friends and business partners. Thank you all that have supported me through this journey."

Recently, Hell Commander escaped death by a whisker in a freak car accident that claimed one person in South Africa.