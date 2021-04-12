South Africa: AKA's Fiance Falls to Her Death At a Cape Town Hotel

South African superstar rapper, AKA's fiance, Nellie Tembe has reportedly fallen to her death from Cape Town's Pepper Club hotel in the early hours Sunday.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and Nellie got engaged in February this year.

Last month, he paid lobola to Nellie's family whom he described as 'the love of his life' when he announced their engagement on social media.

According to reports Nellie fell from one of the upper floors of the hotel to the intersection of Loop and Bloom streets in the Cape Town central business districts.

She was 22 years old.

A statement from the Tembe and Forbes families confirmed her untimely passing.

"It is with the deepest regret that we, Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiance, daughter, sister, daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe (22). Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 11 April 2021.4.11," the statement reads.

"We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing those around her.

"Her fiance, Kiernan Forbes is currently inconsolable and is surrounded by family and closest friends.

"At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal."

Speaking to the media Pepper Club general manager, Efi said, "At half past 7 this morning we got a call that there has been an incident we called the police subsequently, what I can tell you is that there is an investigation it's a young girl age of 22 at this stage the police is still investigating."

Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said investigations were still underway.

"Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel at about 7:45AM at the corner of Loop and Bloem Streets in the Cape Town CBD. The body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased."