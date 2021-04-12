Nigeria: The Voice Nigeria - Strong Vocals, High Fashion

The caramel voices (as Falz will say) aren't the only things grabbing viewers' attention in the third season of The Voice Nigeria. So far, they have been mind-blown by the high fashion -- or Haute Couture as the French would call it -- of the hosts and coaches, and even the talents.

This season of the music reality show is not only showcasing the musically talented Nigerians, but also an avenue for Nigerian designers to display the quality, exceptional creativity and flamboyance of the fashion industry.

For starters, Mai Atafo's beautifully knitted Nancy Isime's ice queen inspired look. The all-white pant-suit outfit with the neatly placed appliques suited Nancy immaculately.

Yemi Alade wasn't left out of the Atafo party. She served it red hot in her perfectly tailored romper - jacket. Another designer Yummie Ogbebor performed magic on Waje's outfit. Her flowered pant-suit and leather belt accentuated her perfectly curved silhouette.

The ever-trendy Falz and the classic man, Darey, are not left out. Though on opposite sides of the spectrum, both coaches reconciled their style in contrasting colours with a similar look.

Falz' multicoloured geometric suit with the colour blocking and shapes were a perfect nod to GQ style. On the other hand, Darey's abstract monochrome suit with a contrasting red shirt is classic and voguish to the eyes.

Viewers aren't the only ones in the Fashion Police Station, Falz also spotted Tim Ayo, one of the talents under Coach Yemi who will be making it to the next stage in purple fila (Yoruba cap), denim jacket and trousers. Ayo endeared the coaches with his blend of Fuji and RnB performance.

The Voice Nigeria third season is proving to be a music and fashion affair. It seems beyond the talent vocal dexterity, style and sass are important.

New episodes of The Voice Nigeria airs every Saturday at 8pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family; Sundays, at 8pm on AIT, Views TV, WazobiaMax TV, Wazobia TV, and at 9pm on Youtube and Airtel TV.