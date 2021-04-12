Zimbabwe: Miss Becky - a Woman On a Mission

Faced by challenging circumstances, many people have often found it difficult to push aside their self-doubt and feel good about themselves.

Whenever they are confronted by a situation, be it a presentation, a radio or television interview or any other form of tête-à-tête, their confidence takes a nosedive.

Media personality Rebecca Muchenje, aka Miss Becky, believes that self-doubt could be emitted and confidence built for one to resist life's loads of curveballs.

Miss Becky, a multimedia broadcaster, host and confidence coach, told Standard Style that she has come up with a cocktail of confidence-building programmes via radio and seminars.

The vivacious media personality is also a presenter and producer of a popular radio programme, Get Lifted, which airs on ZiFM Stereo.

On Tuesday, she kick-starts her confidence coaching programmes with a two-day session dubbed The Good Vibes Master Class at Meikles Hotel in Harare.

"It was a long time coming. For this master class I came up with this concept together with my good friend Audrey Chitewe, fondly known as Audrey the Make-Up Artist. She is an amazing make-up artist with a secret touch and coming together with her birthed this Good Vibes Master Class because whenever we are together it's always about good vibes," Miss Becky said.

"We are both taking a class each. I'm taking confidence coaching which I am passionate about and it's meant to assist ladies, especially to build their self-esteem. Audrey obviously will take the make-up master class to further enforce the confidence aspect.

"On the second day we would have a speaker to wrap it up and this speaker is a phenomenal woman, Pastor Grace Kapswara. There are a lot of other things to look forward to like performances by Prayer Soul, Anita Jaxson and many other entertainers. You need to be there to experience it. "

She said The Good Vibes Master Class, which is the first of a series to be rolled out this year, is targeted at everyone keen on building self-esteem for success at work and in life.

"I want to reach out to everyone, but that won't be a true statement. The Good Vibes Master Class is for those who want a change in their life, be it personal or career wise," Miss Becky said.

"There are plenty of incentives, mainly prizes. We have prizes from Meikles Hotel, Ster Kinekor, iHelp, Bynomi, House of Glam, full spa package from Rubys Studio, Jacquie Mgido, The BBB Store and Diamond Pharmacy, just to mention a few."

The Bulawayo-bred media personality said she was happy with how she has impacted a lot of lives through her radio programme Get Lifted.

"Get Lifted is my happy place. On this show I spread hope to seemingly hopeless situations. It's all about God and being thankful. It's a gospel, motivational and inspirational show. We have a lot of fun with the Get Lifted family," she said.

"If my inbox, DM or WhatsApp platforms are anything to go by, I would say lives are changing and my Get Lifted family always looking forward to the new week ahead knowing that God is willing and ready to help them, just apply yourself. I have seen friends and family reconcile, testimonials on breakthroughs and healing. The platform has really just brought hope. "

Miss Becky is the local BBC correspondent for the Bill Gates Foundation and a former correspondent for In Business Africa in Zimbabwe.

"I also run a consultancy company which offers broadcasting solutions, digital strategies and confidence coaching classes," she said.