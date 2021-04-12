Tanzania: President Suluhu Ditches Tradition, Wears Mask

11 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has appeared to abandon tradition by wearing a mask.

The 61-year old was spotted donning the mask during her first international visit as Head of State to Uganda on Sunday.

She touched down at Entebbe International Airport early morning and was received by Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa before heading to meet her host Uganda President Yoweri Museveni. Upon arrival, she also avoided shaking hands with her hosts.

And at State House hours after her arrival, she reappeared in public in a changed wardrobe but the mask was still intact covering her nose and mouth.

Suluhu, who was sworn in as the country's president last month following the sudden death of John Magufuli has never been spotted wearing a mask when she is at home.

Thus, her picture in a mask could represent a change in policy as Tanzania has repeatedly downplayed the existence of the virus in the country.

But the Tanzania President recently announced the formation of a task force to advise her government on recommendations and remedies surrounding the pandemic.

"It is not proper to ignore it (Covid-19). We cannot reject or accept it without any evidence from research," she explained."They (experts) will tell us more about the pandemic and advise us about what the world is proposing. We cannot accept everything as it comes, but we also cannot isolate ourselves as an island while the world is moving in a different direction."

The climax of Suluhu's one-day official visit to Kampala will be the signing of three agreements of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Tripartite Project Agreement by the Presidents of both countries.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.