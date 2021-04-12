Kenya: Gor Mahia Move to Trademark Their Logo and Nicknames

Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants Gor Mahia are seeking to trademark their logo and three nicknames associated with the club in a move aimed at protecting their brand.

According to the March journal of Kenya Industrial Property Institute (Kipi), Gor have applied to protect their logo and the phrases largely associated to them, "K'Ogalo" , "The Green Army",and "Sirkal".

The "K'Ogalo" nickname comes from that of a famous Luo medicine man whose full name was Gor Wuod Ogada nyakwar Ogalo (Gor son of Ogada grandson of Ogalo)

The "Green Army" moniker is derived from Gor's home colours while "Sirkal" is the term mostly used to describe the club's authority, equating it with that of the government.

The journal indicates that Gor made the application in October 2020 and that anyone wishing to object to the registration has until May 30 this year to lodge any protest.

A notice of opposition, Kipi says, will be accepted if the objector pays Sh5,000, if they are in Kenya and $250 (Sh26,285) if it is from a foreign person.

If the application process sails through, Gor Mahia will have exclusive use of the nicknames in any sporting events, cultural activities, entertainment circles, and in training and educational activities.

This appears to be Gor's response to a number of advisories urging it to protect some of its nicknames.

As per a 2019 article by Simba and Simba advocates, Gor had only two existing trademarks with regards to their logo, which were registered in 2012. The article went on to state that less than five Kenyan Premier League clubs had validly registered trademarks because some had failed to pay the fees that goes with the registration.

Football clubs all over the world jealously protect trademarks associated with them.

Spanish giants Barcelona have more than 300 registered trademarks while English Premier League top dogs Manchester United having more than 250 to their name.

Arsenal, another top English club, has trademarked its nickname "Gunners" globally.