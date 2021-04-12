Kenyan Duo Wins Xiamen Siena Marathon in Italy

Debutant Eric Kiptanui and Angela Tanui bagged victory in Xiamen Siena Marathon in Italy on Sunday.

The race saw athletes use a special course designed for European countries for Olympics Games qualification mark ahead of the Summer Games in July and August.

Kiptanui, a renowned half marathon athlete, managed to beat a competitive field to bag victory in two hours, five minutes and 47 seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Nigassa Abdifufa who timed 2:05:57 while Morocco's Elgouhri Othmane came third in 2:06:18.

According to Kiptanui who has been training in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, he had to run a tactical race to shake off his tough competitors before going for the tape.

"I really feel good to have won my first marathon race. I had prepared well for the last three months and I'm happy with my personal best time," said Kiptanui on phone from Italy.

Having paced Eliud Kipchoge in various races including the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, Kiptanui who is also under the Global Sports Communication stable was motivated by the world record holder to go for the prize.

"I have been able to participate in many half marathon races and paced various athletes but winning my first marathon makes me motivated. This is the start of another level of my career and I'm looking forward to participate in a fast race to lower my personal best in future," he added.

Tanui on her part said she was happy to have won her second race this season after emerging victorious in Bangladesh Marathon in January.

She managed to beat a strong field after surging forward at the 28km mark and went all the way to the tape crossing the line in a personal best of 2:20:08 ahead of compatriot Purity Changwony who timed 2:22:46. Ethiopia's Gedamu Gebiyaneshayele was third in 2:23:23.

"The race was good though there was a lot of wind and light rainfall. I'm happy I did my best and bagged victory which is my second after winning Bangladesh Marathon in January," said Tanui.

She thanked her training mates, coaches and physiotherapists who worked overtime for her to feature in the race.

"My support team did a lot of work to make me achieve this today and I really want to thank them so much," she said.

Changwony tripped at the 34km mark but stayed put to make the podium.

Antonina Kwambai, Delvine Meringor and Gladys Chepkirui emerged fifth, sixth and tenth respectively.