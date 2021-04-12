Nigeria: President Buhari Hailed Over Appointment of 8 Rivers Indigenes Into Governing Councils of Tertiary Institutions

12 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anayo Onukwugha

Port Harcourt — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for the appointment of eight prominent indigenes of Rivers State into reconstituted governing councils of various federal tertiary institutions in the country.

Buhari had last Thursday approved the appointment of Senator Andrew Uchendu and Barrister Isaac Abbot Ogbobula as chairmen of the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt and Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, respectively, while Chief Victor Giadom and Kingsley Wenenda Wali were named members of the Governing Councils of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko and Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, respectively.

Others appointed into reconstituted governing councils of federal tertiary institutions were: Dr Lawrence Chuku (Waziri Umar Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi); Dr Lebatam Ndegwe (Kaduna Polytechnic); Barr. Reginald Ukwuoma (Federal College of Education, Kano) and Mrs Dabota Jumbo (Federal College of Education Yola).

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, described the appointees as "Rivers fine breeds", saying that their appointment was well deserved and a call to serve.

The APC chieftain, who maintained that the appointments have once again rekindled his faith and long-held opinion that Buhari is truly a great son of Rivers State, said the development has shown that all the risks and persecutions suffered by most party members in the course of embedding the policy and vision of the APC led federal government amongst Rivers people was not in vain and was beginning to payoff.

He expressed thanks to the minister of education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu for believing that those who have sacrificed for the setting up of the APC should not be neglected and ignored.

Eze, who thanked the president and minister of transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi for recommending appointees for their new jobs, called on those appointed to deploy their massive wealth of experience and public service exposures in their various offices for timely results.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.