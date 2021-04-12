South Africa: Khehla Sitole and the Case of the Disappearing National Security Threat

analysis

What became of the major hazard at the ANC's 2017 Nasrec conference that necessitated a R45-million 'grabber'?

In a nutshell:

The beleaguered SAPS Crime Intelligence, after being alerted by a "minister in the security cluster", uncovered a threat of "some magnitude" to the country's "national security" just prior to the ANC's 2017 elective conference at Nasrec.

Another Zuma-dominated security actor, the State Security Agency (SSA), on the other hand, did a sweep and found no immediate threats and continued to monitor the conference until its conclusion on 19 December, with no major threats detected.

These were two parallel security universes, one empty and other full of smoke, mirrors, electromagnetic blankets and the R45-million "Nasrec grabber solution".

National Commissioner Khehla Sitole has recently requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to hold off on instituting an inquiry into his fitness to hold office in order to present his version of the illegal grabber procurement to Parliament's police committee.

One thing is now clear, though: the SSA's precise security assessment of the 2017 Nasrec conference blows SAPS Crime Intelligence's argument out of water.

A State Security Agency (SSA) risk assessment of the Nasrec Expo Centre, where...