South Africa: Judicial Conduct Tribunal Recommends Impeachment of John Hlophe for Gross Misconduct

11 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The JSC's Judicial Conduct Tribunal 'unanimously found' that 'on objective and proper consideration' of facts and probabilities, Hlophe's conduct breached Section 165 of the Constitution 'in that he improperly attempted to influence the two Justices of the Constitutional Court to violate their oaths of office'

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has made short shrift of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's attempt at smearing two Constitutional Court judges for perjury and has recommended that he face impeachment on charges of gross misconduct.

It also condemned Hlophe's conduct in relation to his accusations that former Chief Justice, Pius Langa, and Deputy Chief Justice, Dikgang Moseneke, whom Hlophe had accused of "manipulating facts" and harbouring a "political" motive for getting "rid" of Hlophe.

Chair of the tribunal panel, Judge Joop Labuschagne, stripped away Hlophe's convoluted defence stating "throughout the 12-year period, the complaint has simply been that he [Hlophe] had sought to improperly influence the outcome of the Zuma-Thint application pending in the Constitutional Court. Justice [Bess] Nkabinde and Justice [Chris] Jafta never changed their version of their encounters with Judge President Hlophe."

"What was in dispute", said the panel, "was the effect of Judge President Hlophe's conduct in relation to the two...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

