South Africa: Grabbed - Who Is Top Cop Khehla Sitole and Will He Hold On to His Job?

analysis

The National Police Commissioner wants to give his side of the story about the 'Nasrec grabber'.

In November 2016, when he was opaquely appointed by former president Jacob Zuma, Khehla Sitole became the first career police officer to occupy the reputationally battered top job since Nelson Mandela appointed George Fivaz in 1995 as democratic South Africa's first National Commissioner.

In 2021 Sitole is fighting for his job after Minister of Police Bheki Cele called for an inquiry into his fitness to hold office in light of a scathing high court judgment that Sitole and two of his deputies breached their duties.

This was in relation to the classification of documents linked to an allegedly unlawful procurement by the police's Crime Intelligence division of a surveillance device, a grabber, at the inflated price of R45-million prior to the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec in 2017.

Sitole has appealed the court finding and has subsequently approached President Cyril Ramphosa to hold off on the inquiry because he would like to be afforded an opportunity to clearly set out his side of exactly what went down at the Protea...