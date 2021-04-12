South Africa: Health Activist, the People's Doctor, Sindi van Zyl 'Gave Us a Light to Look Up To'

11 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Johannesburg-based medical doctor and radio host Dr Sindi van Zyl, 45, succumbed to a Covid-19 related illness on 10 April after a two-month battle with the virus while in hospital.

The family of Dr Sindi van Zyl confirmed the news of her death in a statement published through her former employer, Kaya FM on the morning of Saturday 10 April.

It's with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Dr Sindi van Zyl. Beloved by many in and outside the Kaya FM community. This is the official statement from her family: https://t.co/NmazjpxJSc -- Kaya FM 95.9 (@kayafm95dot9) April 10, 2021

Van Zyl was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the beginning of the year and later hospitalised in February due to trouble breathing, and had been on a ventilator ever since.

She was an HIV-clinician with a private practice at the Arwyp Medical Centre in Kempton Park.

She was constantly active on social media no matter the hour of the day, responding to people's medical questions. Twitter was her secondary practice. She was known for her unconventional use of social media to raise awareness and share free life-saving medical advice about HIV, mental health and pregnancy, among other issues.

She has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

