Mauritius: Covid-19 - Localised Red Zones Applicable in Constituencies 15, 16 and 17

Following consultations with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, total lockdown will be lifted in some regions of constituencies 15, 16 and 17. Localised red zones will henceforth be applicable in these constituencies, announced the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr Krishna Jhugroo.

He was speaking, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr K. Jagutpal, was also present.

The regions concerned are as follows:

Zone 1

La Caverne -Résidence La Caverne-Quinze Cantons -Holyrood- Glen Park -Camp Savanne- Camp Mapou-Henrietta- La Marie- Résidence La Brasserie- Residence Atlee- Joachim-Camp Le Juge- Camp Bombaye

Zone 2

Mesnil - Eau Coulée- Camp Fouquereaux (partly)-Engrais-Cathan - Castel -Pariso

Zone 3

Highlands

Dubreuil is still considered to be in the Red Zone.

Latest figures on the COVID-19 situation in Mauritius

As for Minister Jagutpal, he underlined that the inhabitants of the regions whereby total lockdown has been lifted, have acted responsibly and abided by all the strict sanitary measures. He urged them to continue to do so to prevent any such drastic measure to be imposed.

He further indicated that since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 413 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID-19 testing centres; 105 in quarantine centres; and 35 through random testing. As at date, a total of 140 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 407.

He pointed out that since the last 24 hours, 12 positive cases were detected, out of which 11 in quarantine centres and one in an isolation ward.

The Minister informed that one of the detected cases concerns a student who took part in the PSAC examinations. She was already admitted in a quarantine centre, whereby the necessary strict sanitary measures were taken so that the examination sessions could be held in the best possible conditions, he added.

The Minister also announced that some 838 PCR tests results have been obtained today and two positive case were detected in quarantine centres. He also underlined that all those who are admitted in quarantine centres are suspected to have been in contact with persons who have tested positive to COVID-19. They are tested on the first, seventh and fourteenth day of admission, and sent to treatment centres as soon as they test positive, he said.

As regards patients receiving treatment, the Health Minister stressed that one patient is under ventilator at the Souillac Hospital and another one under ventilator at the New ENT Hospital, and two are receiving oxygen. They are in a serious but stable condition, he said.

Some 1 704 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, 625 through contact tracing, and 325 in Phoenix, Trianon, and Rivière des Anguilles. All of them are negative. A total of 754 tests have been carried out in COVID-19 Testing Centres. Some 200 PCR tests have been carried out in Melrose and Bramsthan. The number of persons currently admitted in quarantine centres stands at 2 115.

During the press briefing, DCP Jhugroo also underlined that since 10 March 2021, some 3 597 persons have been fined for non-wearing of face masks, 9 313 persons have breached the Temporary Restriction of Movement Order, and 80 have been fined for not abiding by social distancing rules.

With regards Work Access Permits (WAPs), DCP Jhugroo outlined that 112 587 applications for 576 816 persons were received, out of which 61 733 for 536 280 persons have been approved.

As far as the Red Zones are concerned, applications from 73 459 persons were received, and 48 617 were approved for the Special WAP.

He warned against the sharing of fake news on social media and urged the population to follow genuine source of information. The necessary actions will be taken by the Mauritius Police Force against those sharing fake news.

As regards 13 April 2021, which will be a public holiday, all commercial activities will be allowed.