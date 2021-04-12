Zimbabwe: The Evolution of Film and Television Sector Since Uhuru

Soon after Independence in 1980, the country witnessed a boom in local productions with stars like the late Mukadota (Safirio Madzikatire) illuminating the small screen with timeless productions in the 1980s.

A string of productions ensued as the country witnessed a revolution in the local film and television sector with Zimbabweans like Philip Mushangwe (Paraffin), Susan Chenjerai (Mai Rwizi) and Rhoda Mtembi ( Mai Sorobhi) and Jesesi Mungoshi (Neria) hogging the limelight.

Later on the likes of the late Lazarus Boora "Gringo" took over the baton stick from Paraffin, somehow it was a relay of one legend passing the baton to another, even to set appointments with viewers on the small screen through the decades.

Veteran producer and scriptwriter Aaron Chiundura-Moyo shared his sentiments on the evolution of the sector but bemoaned the lack of funding that the industry is currently facing which has somehow taken the shine from the would be stars.

"We have progressed in a way from the time of 'The Adventures of Tiki' in Rhodesia up to post-independence productions like 'Neria', 'Everyone's Child' and 'Flame', among others.

"On the drama side, people like Mukadota and Paraffin were the face of television, not forgetting plays like 'Solo naMutsai' by Stephen Chifunyise.

"At some point we got up there but later on started falling. This was largely due to lack of funding and the piracy scourge that affected our market. When a producer works on a product and fails to get a market, it means his or her next project -- if it comes -- will not be of high quality," said Chiundura-Moyo.

Despite lack of funding, 41 years after independence Zimbabwe has produced top acts like Joe Njagu, Eddie Sandifolo, Timothy Tapfumaneyi, Dorothy Chidzawo, Enock Chihombori, Evangelista Mwatse, Edmore Ndlovu, Rhoda Mandaza, Tsitsi Dangarembgwa, Ingrid Sinclair, Mary Ann Mandishona, Rumbi Katedza, Jack Cahi, Anne Holmes, Agnes Gwatiringa, Dorothy Meck, Angeline Dimingo, Sizakele Mkwedini, Tandiwe Jenje and Prudence Uriri among others who have navigated the tempests.

The sector also saw women actors emerging.

According to renowned producer-director of Zimbabwe Township Music Documentary (1992) Joyce Jenje Makwenda for women arts is a way of communicating themselves and also a tool for change.

"Nonetheless, there were certain sections in the discipline they were more comfortable or which they were made to feel comfortable with; these are acting and working as production assistants. There was a time when there were no women in producing, directing, set design, camera, editing -- this is because of the technicalities which were involved in these sections, but with time women are also being involved in the varieties," she writes.

She said some of the women who were champions in acting in different eras were Lina Mataka, Kubi Chaza Indi, Susan Chenjerayi, Jesesi Mungoshi, Margaret Indi-Mhlanga, Mary Ann Mandishona, Sitembeni Makawa, Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana and Marian Kunonga.

"Some later became producers or directors. Most of the women who became producers said they wanted to portray positive images of women," she said.

Makwenda also cited that women were filmed doing their work in women's clubs, and this was also aired through mobile cinema as a way of teaching women how to look after their families, their husbands and their communities in line with modern values.

"It was a joy for black people to see themselves in this new way of telling stories -- film. Women who were involved in clubs and prominent women of the time were filmed and they were profiled when they had functions, or were going out of the country. Some of the women who were filmed in the 50s, 60s were Mrs Mutsvairo, Muriel Rosin, Tsitsi Munyati, Rachel Hlazo and other women who belonged to clubs and other social gatherings."

When Zimbabwe attained independence there was a need to tell Zimbabwean stories in a Zimbabwean and African way which the populace was starved of and this saw the birth of the new dramas.

Stephen Chigorimbo who has acted on some of the award winning film projects said Zimbabwe has seen the development of film from the colonial to post-colonial periods.

At the burial of the late actress Anne Nhira (Vimbai in Studio 263 soap), Chigorimbo revealed that the television and film sector has improved as there are now more women in film and television.

"Gone are the days when some women shun the television and film sector.

"It was very difficult to have them because they used to be stereotyped as failures as most people back then thought acting is for those who have failed academia.

"Look how Nhira pushed her career and we now have a lot of actresses who were inspired by her," he said.

Despite the constraints caused by Covid-19 in recent years the film sector has stood the test of time and as the nation celebrates 41 years of independence we have names we have exported to Hollywood such as Tongai Chirisa, Danai Gurira, Sibongile Mlambo, Tawanda Manyimo, Rick Cosnett, Alois Moyo and Chipo Chung.