South Africa: Technology and Microplanning Are Vital to a Successful African Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-Out

opinion

To defeat the Covid-19 pandemic at scale, health authorities need to invest in microplanning on the ground as well as a global control tower approach backed by digital resources and data management.

As we face a potential spike in Covid-19 infections between Easter and winter, especially in underserved communities, it becomes all the more important for African health authorities to master the massive logistical feat of vaccine distribution.

So, what kind of numbers are we dealing with here? A few quick calculations illustrate that the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) target of 780 million vaccinations across Africa over 12 months would require 3.5 million single dose vaccinations per day, or 437,000 an hour - if we work on 220 annual working days and eight hours a day. Double that for vaccines that require two doses.

Now consider that South Africa wants to vaccinate about 40 million people this year. That's 182,000 per day for single dose, or 364,000 for double dose, at 45,500 vaccinations per hour - assuming no new variants derail everything. The logistics around this will multiply significantly if Covid-19 stays with us year after year like the flu.

A very complex orchestra of demand...