Nigeria: No New Deaths From Covid-19 in Nigeria, 57 New Infections

Nigeria on Sunday recorded zero COVID-19 deaths, according to health authorities.

The West African nation has recorded only two deaths from the disease in the past 10 days.

With no deaths in the past 24 hours, the country's fatality toll remains 2, 060 in total.

This is according to an update published by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control</a> (NCDC) Sunday night.

Nigeria has the least death toll among the top six most affected countries in Africa - South Africa, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Morocco, and Egypt.

Health experts however believe the country's COVID-19 death toll is most likely underreported due to poor testing in the continent.

Infections

Nigeria recorded 57 new cases, one of its lowest infection figures this is year.

The country has had a steady run of low figures in the past one month.

Daily infections averaged over 1,000 between December 2020 and February 2021, the periods that appear the peak of the pandemic in the country.

The figure, which is slightly lower than the 83 cases reported a day earlier, raised the total number of infections in the West African nation to 163, 793.

Specifics

The 57 new cases are reported from 7 states- FCT (20), Lagos (19), Bayelsa (7), Kaduna (4), Rivers (3), Osun (3) and Jigawa (1).

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.8 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 163,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria recovered after treatment.

According to the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/453165-easter-ramadan-avoid-non-essential-travels-ncdc-urges-nigerians.html">NCDC</a>, over 154, 107 patients recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, nearly 8, 000 infections are still active in the country.