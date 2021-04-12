Malawi Leader Mourns Britain's Prince Philip - Chakwera Sends Deepest Sympathies to the Queen

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has offered his country's deepest sympathies and condolences to Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of Prince Philip who died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99 years--two months short of clocking 100 years.

Philip was husband to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom for 73 years--the longest serving royal companion in British history.

Announcing his death in a media statement, Buckingham Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband. The Royal Family joins with people around the world in mourning his loss."

President Chakwera in message where his government cited its strong ties with the United Kingdom, said he learnt with "great sadness" about the detah of the Duke of Edinburgh barely weeks after being discharged from hospital on March 16 after spending weeks of treatment for an undisclosed infection.

Chakwera's message said: "Malawi has sustained a significant connection with the Prince from the time he personally opened the country's Parliament to the time of his demise."

The message added: " I therefore join all Heads of State and citizens of Commonwealth countries, in mourning the loss of a great Statesman, whose family values, life of service to his community, and love for country will forever be an insipiration tp the human race."

Malawi gained independence from Britain in 1964.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to Prince Philip "for his active work for the betterment of humankind."

The U.N. chief cited his support for the work of his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, for over 60 years "and his dedication to charitable causes as a patron of some 800 organizations, in particular those focused on the environment, industry, sport and education."

The secretary-general "is saddened" at the Duke of Edinburgh's passing and "extends condolences to Her Royal Highness, the Queen, and to the people of the United Kingdom," Dujarric said.

US President Joe Biden said: "Over the course of his 99-year life, [Philip] saw our world change dramatically and repeatedly. From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye -- Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family."

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta said the Duke of Edinburgh was a global unifying factor.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent his condolences to the British royal family over the death of Prince Philip in a tweet.

"My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

In Tanzania, the new President Samia Suluhu Hassan says, "I convey my heartfelt condolences. We stand with you during this difficult time of loss and mourning."

Meanwhile, the Queen reportedly entered eight days of mourning on Friday while many flags flew at half mast in the UK.