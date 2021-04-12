Tanzania: Airlines Back to Kia As Tourism Picks Up

10 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — Some foreign airlines to the Kilimanjaro International Airport (Kia) have resumed flights after recent suspensions following reduced traffic because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Discussions are underway to have three others - Kenyan Airways (KQ), Turkish Airlines and Germany-based Condor - resume flights to Tanzania's gateway to the northern tourism circuit.

The Royal Dutch Airlines KLM has increased its frequencies to three times a week, while Qatar Airways now flies daily to Kia. RwandAir and Uganda Airlines make three flights a week each.

Ethiopian Airlines - the oldest foreign carrier to land at Tanzania's second largest airport since the 1970s - operates 14 flights a week: twice a day as of last week.

"Local flights by Air Tanzania, PrecisionAir and charter planes are operating as normal," said Ms Christine Mwakatobe, the acting managing director of Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (Kadco).

She said this when briefing the media on the operations of the facility which suffered considerably from the Covid-19 outbreak early last year, sharply reducing international flights worldwide.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.