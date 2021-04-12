Tanzania: Airlines Back to Kia As Tourism Picks Up

Arusha — Some foreign airlines to the Kilimanjaro International Airport (Kia) have resumed flights after recent suspensions following reduced traffic because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Discussions are underway to have three others - Kenyan Airways (KQ), Turkish Airlines and Germany-based Condor - resume flights to Tanzania's gateway to the northern tourism circuit.

The Royal Dutch Airlines KLM has increased its frequencies to three times a week, while Qatar Airways now flies daily to Kia. RwandAir and Uganda Airlines make three flights a week each.

Ethiopian Airlines - the oldest foreign carrier to land at Tanzania's second largest airport since the 1970s - operates 14 flights a week: twice a day as of last week.

"Local flights by Air Tanzania, PrecisionAir and charter planes are operating as normal," said Ms Christine Mwakatobe, the acting managing director of Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (Kadco).

She said this when briefing the media on the operations of the facility which suffered considerably from the Covid-19 outbreak early last year, sharply reducing international flights worldwide.