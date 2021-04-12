Tanzania: Rights Activist Shows How Tanzania Can Sustain Press Freedom

10 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) yesterday urged President Samia Suluhu Hassan to form a special commission to examine media laws in Tanzania for the purpose of doing away with oppressive laws that restrict freedom of the press.

They include the Media Services Act of 2016, Cybercrimes Act of 2015, Electronic and Postal Communications Act of 2010, and Online Contents Regulations of 2000.

In a statement, THRDC national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa hailed President Hassan for instructing relevant authorities to lift a ban on various media outlets.

"As media stakeholders, we ask the government to find an avenue for dialogue with banned media outlets with intent to set them free so that they can continue to serve the nation," he said.

Press freedom is recognized under national, regional and international laws. These include: Article 18 of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, 1977, the International Declaration of Human Rights, 1948, the African Treaty of Human and People's Rights as well as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of 1966.

A total of 28 media outlets faced problems including media outlets that were banned indefinitely as well as five others that were banned or suspended including MwanaHalisi, Mawio, Mseto, Tanzania Daima newspapers and Best FM Radio.

