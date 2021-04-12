Tanzania: Don't Be Complacent Over President Hassan - Zitto

10 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe yesterday said that, since President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office on March 19 this year, Tanzanians have been overly optimistic. But, he warned that they can't afford to be complacent.

The opposition politician also said that since the government of national unity was formed in Zanzibar after the 2020 General Election, he noted in his travels that the country had discovered a new hope.

'Mama Samia' was on March 19 this year sworn in as the sixth President of Tanzania following the death of President John Magufuli on March 17, 2021.

This meant that Ms Hassan, the first female President in the history of the country will serve the remaining period of the five-year term that began on November 5, 2020.

Shortly after her inauguration, President Hassan began with appointment of various leaders, making decisions that seemed to have touched people differently with many opining that it was a step to a new beginning.

A glimmer of hope shone through as she defended the business fraternity who had long lamented over abuses they suffered in the hands of the Taxman, but also she ordered lifting of ban on media outlets.

