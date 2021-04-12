Tanzania: Minister Ndumbaro Suspends Tourism Board Boss

The Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr. Damas Ndumbaro has suspended the Director General of the Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB), Ms Devotha Mdachi over embezzlement claims.

A statement issued on Saturday quoted Dr Ndumbaro as saying a thorough investigation that will be conducted regarding to the matter will have nothing to do with a recent auditing report released by the Controller Audit General (CAG), Charles Kichere.

The 2019/20 CAG report which has already been submitted to the Parliament Kichere, this week, unveiled that Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism misused billions of shillings.

In a press conference on Thursday in Dodoma, Mr Kichere stated that he did special audit in the ministry of natural resources and tourism and established that a total of 6.8bn/- was spent from the tourism development fund without approval of an accounting officer, which is against financial regulations, and 16.6bn/- which was spent on payments without payment vouchers.

The CAG also established another payment of 11.1bn/- that did not have supporting documents.