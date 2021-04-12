Tanzania: Minister Ndumbaro Suspends Tourism Board Boss

10 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr. Damas Ndumbaro has suspended the Director General of the Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB), Ms Devotha Mdachi over embezzlement claims.

A statement issued on Saturday quoted Dr Ndumbaro as saying a thorough investigation that will be conducted regarding to the matter will have nothing to do with a recent auditing report released by the Controller Audit General (CAG), Charles Kichere.

The 2019/20 CAG report which has already been submitted to the Parliament Kichere, this week, unveiled that Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism misused billions of shillings.

In a press conference on Thursday in Dodoma, Mr Kichere stated that he did special audit in the ministry of natural resources and tourism and established that a total of 6.8bn/- was spent from the tourism development fund without approval of an accounting officer, which is against financial regulations, and 16.6bn/- which was spent on payments without payment vouchers.

The CAG also established another payment of 11.1bn/- that did not have supporting documents.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.