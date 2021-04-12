Tanzania: Kagera Faces Shortage of 8,956 School Teachers

KAGERA region is facing a shortage of 8,956 teachers including 1,340 secondary school educators, it has been disclosed.

Assistant Secretary (AS) Planning and Coordination at the Regional Secretariat, Mr Onesphory Bwana has said the required number for primary school teachers stands at 16,846 while those available are 9,239 only.

"This indicated that there is a shortage of 7,807 primary school teachers in the region," he said.

The region's requirement for secondary school teachers, on the other hand, stands at 4,931 while those available are 3,582, meaning that there is shortage of 1,340 teachers. Biharamulo Council's requirement for primary school teachers stands at 2,182 teachers while those available are 1,168, meaning there is a shortage of 1,068 teachers, which is 46.47 per cent of the requirements. The Council has a total of 457 secondary school teachers out of the needed 706, indicating that there is a shortage of 248 educators.

Ngara District Council needs 1,974 teachers while those available are 1,178, signifying that there is a shortage of 796 teachers. The District has 414 secondary school teachers while the needed number stands at 588, a shortage of 174 educationists.

According to Mr Bwana, Kyerwa Council requires a total of 2,361 primary school teachers while those available are 1,104, creating a shortage of 1,257 teachers. The district faced shortage of 209 secondary school teachers.

The assistant secretary futher said Muleba District's requirements for primary school teachers stands at 3,823 while those available are 2,203, creating a shortage of 1,620 teachers.

The number of secondary school teachers stands at 594 while the needed number is 920, a shortage of 326 teachers. Speaking on Misenyi requirements, he said the district requires 1,266 primary school teachers while those available are 710, a shortage of 556 teachers.

The number of secondary school teachers in the district stands at 352 while the needed number is 424, bringing a shortage of 72 teachers. Bukoba District Council (DC) requirements for primary school teachers is 2,334 while those available are 1,129, creating a shortage of 1,205 teachers.

The number of secondary school teachers stands at 476 while the needed number is 689, meaning that the district has a shortage of 213 teachers. According to Mr Bwana, Bukoba Municipal Council (MC)'s requirements for primary school teachers stands at 609 while those available are 471, bringing a shortage of 138 teachers.

The number of secondary school teachers stands at 503 while the needed number is 562, indicating that the municipality has a shortage of 59 teachers. He further disclosed that Kagera Region has a total of 985 primary schools while out of the number 900 are government-owned while 85 are private schools.

A total of 646,776 pupils were enrolled in Standard One-Seven including 320,954 girls (equivalent to 49.62 per cent) while 325,822 are boys in 2021. There are also 985 Nursery schools with a total of 82,143 pupils including 40,850 girls. The region has a total 266 secondary schools and out of the number, 198 are government-owned while 68 others are privately owned ones.

At least 128,040 students were enrolled in Forms OneSix including 65,470 girls (equivalent of 51, 13 per cent) and 62,570 boys (equivalent of 48.86 per cent) in 2021.