Malawi: Govt Rules Out Bringing Down Cooking Oil Tax

10 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi government has ruled out bringing down Value Added Tax (VAT) on cooking oil which consumers say it to blame for the high price of the commodity.

Government insists it will not be reversing the introduction of 16.5 percent VAT on cooking oil saying the decision was done to enhance efficiency in the cooking oil manufacturers.

Williams Banda, spokesperson in the Ministry of Finance said that the price of cooking oil is not dependent on the value added tax as observed that after removing the VAT on cooking oil in 2017, prices on the commodity continued to escalate.

The tax regime has led to a significant rise in prices of cooking oil on the market.

Last week, cooking oil manufacturers bemoaned the re- introduction of the VAT and justified the eventual rise on the commodity's price.

Meanwhile, the Consumers' Association of Malawi has asked government to stick by its decision on the value added tax imposed on cooking oil in order to encourage manufactures to using locally available raw materials for production.

John Kapito, Executive Director for the association, says feels the conduct of cooking oil manufacturers lives a lot to be desired as they play the role of refineries and not manufacturers.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.