Central Africa: Angola Backs Dialogue for Peace in Great Lakes

9 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola defends permanent dialogue among the member countries of the Parliamentary Forum of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR) to ensure the peace on the continent.

The call was launched by 2nd vice-Speaker of the Angolan Parliament, Suzana de Melo, on Friday while speaking to the press at the end of the 2nd Extraordinary Session of the FP-ICGLR Plenary Assembly.

The event took place via videoconference from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Parliamentary member Onyango Kakoba of Uganda, was re-appointed to the post of secretary general of FP-ICGLR.

Suzana de Melo defended the election as the only way to guarantee access to power.

"We must maintain this principle so that this part of Africa can demonstrate that it effectively complies with the principles of human and international rights," she emphasized.

She deplored the fact that there are still many countries on the continent that are home to armed conflict. "We must make democracies function fully within the region," she said.

On the other hand, she said that it is necessary that the FP-ICGLR member countries pay their fees and leave their contributions, for the strengthening of the Forum, mainly for peace-related issues.

Angola was officially invited to be a member of the Parliamentary Forum of the Conference on the Great Lakes Region in January 2013. But the country joined the organisation in November 2014.

