Angolan President Sends Condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço Friday sent his condolences to the Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her husband the Prince Philip Duke of Edinburg, expressing, on behalf of the Angolan People and on his own, the deepest sympathies.

"At this sad time, I want to recall the trajectory of almost a century in which the Prince Philip witnessed major events of humanity", the President João Lourenço wrote in his massage.

The Prince Philip Mountbatten Duke of Edinburg died last Thursday at 99 years old.

