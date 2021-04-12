Angolan President Sends Condolences to Queen Elizabeth II

9 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço Friday sent his condolences to the Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her husband the Prince Philip Duke of Edinburg, expressing, on behalf of the Angolan People and on his own, the deepest sympathies.

"At this sad time, I want to recall the trajectory of almost a century in which the Prince Philip witnessed major events of humanity", the President João Lourenço wrote in his massage.

The Prince Philip Mountbatten Duke of Edinburg died last Thursday at 99 years old.

"At this sad time, I want to recall the trajectory of almost a century in which the Prince Philip witnessed major events of humanity", the President João Lourenço wrote in his massage.

The Prince Philip Mountbatten Duke of Edinburg died last Thursday at 99 years old.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Silencing the Guns - a Focus on Peacebuilding

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.