Angola: Yuri DA Cunha Remembers Late Teta Lando Musician

Lunda — Angolan musician Yuri da Cunha remembered Friday night in Luanda the musician and composer Teta Lando, one of the great icons of Angolan music all.

To remember Teta Lando, the singer focused on very well know hits of that time.

Among the songs, stress went to"Lufwa Lua Nkandy", followed by "Ntoyo", "Angolano Segue em Frente", "Wembo Wembo", " Um Assobio Meu", "Menina de 9 anos" e "Pele Escura".

The two-hour event included themes such as "Negra de Carapinha Dura", "Irmão Ama o Teu Irmão, "Kimbemba", "Menina de Angola, "Tata Nketo", "Penso em Luanda", "Eu Vou Voltar", "Reunir", "Sonho de Camponês" e "Madrugada".

